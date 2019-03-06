Excited revelers lined both sides of Third Street for several blocks to watch the 2019 Leesville Mardi Gras parade eager to catch bead necklaces, candy and other goodies tossed from the floats.

This year about 50 floats entered the parade that began at 2 PM sharp. Leesville Police Department and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office kicked off the line-up that was followed by a Color Guard and this year’s Grand Marshall, the Leesville High School Marching Band.

The Vernon Parish Chamber of Commerce awarded Extra Space and Storage of Leesville as the 2019 Mardi Gras Grand Prize Best of Parade winner.

