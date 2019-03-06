Four LSU Manship students are assisting in putting together the event for their capstone class. These students include Ellie Marcotte, Bailey Nance, Madison Nims, and Shaina Grace.

Dancing for a Cause is approaching its tenth annual celebration.

Dancing for a Cause is a fundraiser by The Arc of East Ascension to raise money for funds used in assisting the disabled in the community. Dancing for a Cause is modeled after the hit ABC Show and is a premier annual fundraising event in Ascension.

This year, before the actual event on July 13, there will be an Appreciation Event on March 29 at Mike Anderson's. Here, many of the donors, sponsors, and those who have helped in making the fundraiser a success are able to attend and be recognized.

Four LSU Manship students are assisting in putting together the event for their capstone class. These students include Ellie Marcotte, Bailey Nance, Madison Nims, and Shaina Grace.

The four of these students wanted to do their internship for a non-profit organization.

“We were given a few choices to choose from for our capstone class. However, when we heard Sharon talk about The Arc and she relayed the mission to us, we all looked at each other and knew this was something we wanted to help out with. We didn’t really have to think twice about it,” Nance said.

“I think a lot of us know people who have disabilities, whether it be a friend or a family member, so it’s something we thought was important to get involved with, Grace said.

Dance for a Cause is set to take place at Lamar-Dixon in the 4-H Building on July 13.

