Students representing Historically Black Colleges/Universities experience a week-long internship with Coca-Cola and receive a $1,000 school stipend

Coca-Cola UNITED’s ‘Pay It Forward’ Internship Contest applications are now available to those interested in applying for 2019.

Those selected for the prestigious program will be given the opportunity to participate in a week-long internship at a local bottler within the Coca-Cola UNITED family of bottlers. The program offers students firsthand experience in a range of roles available at Coca-Cola, including operations management, packaging, pricing, event planning and philanthropy.

The contest is open to those age 18 years or older at time of entry, and they must be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate college student at a participating Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

Participating schools include: Alabama State University, Miles College, Stillman College, Talladega College, Tuskegee University, Southern University, Grambling State University, Xavier University, Alcorn State University, Dillard University, Clark-Atlanta University, Fort Valley State University, Savannah State University, Morehouse College, Spelman College, Albany State University.

For the past three years, 10 students representing five local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) were chosen to participate. The company has continued to expand the program and in 2018 began including schools throughout the seven-state footprint where Coca-Cola UNITED operates.

“We are excited to invite exceptional HBCU students to participate in this scholarship program,” said Susanne Hall, Vice President, West Region, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED. “These young men and women will have the opportunity to further develop their career goals and as well as gather valuable perspective as they plan for their next phase in life.”

The internship experience is a part of the companywide “Pay It Forward” program, which aims to provide African-American youth with opportunities to celebrate students’ achievements and further their success.

For more information on the annual “Pay It Forward” student opportunity, visit https://cocacolaunited.com/blog/2019/01/05/coca-cola-united-annual-pay-it-forward-internship-info/. Students can apply now through March 31, 2019.

Contributed by Coca-Cola UNITED