During the week of February 11-February 15, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Jerome Bougere, 1416 Bonadona Ln. Donaldsonville, La., age 41, pled guilty to Domestic Abuse Battery and was sentenced to 2 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Fabian Brown, 224 Blackwell Ln. Belle Rose, La., age 31, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Kendrick Gibson, 3038 Hwy 1 S Donaldsonville, La., age 36, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Rene Lewis, New Orleans, La., age 38, pled guilty to Aggravated Battery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Phil Maples and Shawn Bush. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

5. Raymond Beckman, 40176 Coontrap Rd. Gonzales, La., age 33, pled guilty to Felony Theft and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

6. Travis Guist, 46439 Lessard Rd. St. Amant, La., age 50, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Domestic Abuse Battery. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

7. Jared Mayers, 44014 Lake Village Dr. Prairieville, La., age 38, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

8. Drake Smith, 41021 Chick Duplessis Rd. Gonzales, La., age 25, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

9. Kendrick Oubre, 8256 Kingview St. St. James, La., age 21, pled guilty to Attempted Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Leila Braswell. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

10. Kessa Brown, 432 Marblestone Rd. Prairieville, La., age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

11. Johnny Everett, 13388 J.B. Templet Rd. Gonzales, La., age 24, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

12. Justin Poche, 15439 Penalber Rd. Maurepas, La., age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

13. Tyler Pino, 41509 Buratt St. Prairieville, La., age 21, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

1. Terrance McBride, 109 Pugh St. Paincourtville, La., age 31, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. James Acosta Jr., 4492 Hwy 83 Franklin, La., age 50, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

1. Billie Jo Stout, 1981 Mears Ln. Lutcher, La., age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The defendant is to serve 1 year of the said sentence, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 years supervised probation.

2. Melanie Smith, 7786 Park St. Ventress, La., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.