Thirteen members of the DeRidder High School chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America and the chapter advisers, Monte’ Woods, Sarah Kelly and Nicole Kyle will attend the 2019 Louisiana FBLA State Leadership Conference March 24-26, 2019, at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

During the conference DHS students will compete with representatives from other Louisiana chapters for top honors in Accounting, Advertising, Job Interview, Healthcare Administration, Help Desk, Organizational Leadership, Personal Finance, Securities and Investments, Spreadsheet Applications and Mr. & Ms. FBL.

The Future Business Leaders of America is a national career and technical student organization whose mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs.

Sponsorships are essential in assuring these students the opportunity to attend SLC with their sights set on qualifying for National Leadership Conference in June held in San Antonio, Texas.

Any local business or individual interested in sponsoring one or more of these students may visit or call the school at (337) 463-3266 for more information.



Myia Abdalla – Accounting I; McKenzie Mitchell – Spreadsheet Applications & Healthcare Administration; Kitty Sathineni-Advertising; Diamond Bolden-Accounting I; Courtney Smith-Job Interview and Securities & Investments; Tyler White-Mr. FBL; Shelby Davis-Voting Delegate; Juli Kyle-Ms. FBL and Voting Delegate; Genesis Green-Personal Finance; Aleah Ford-Accounting I; Hillary Smith-Organizational Leadership; Miranda Haugen-Organizational Leadership. Submitted photo