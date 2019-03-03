Black history month is important to my culture, because, it represents a time each year where many achievements by blacks are recognized and celebrated.

There are so many accomplishments by blacks that go unheard of because in school we are only taught about the most popular stories or only limited to what the school we attend teaches us. As a community we must teach each other about all who were important to black history, as well as educate ourselves.

To me not just black history month but black history period is important, because I get to acknowledge those generations before me that made sacrifices and paved the way for me to be a young black woman with many opportunities.

Growing up I was taught to not just acknowledge and celebrate black history only in February but every day. My family always stressed the importance of an education and awareness and to me this is what the future of black history should be about.

Education is and has always been a priority in my upbringing, if you did not take earing your education seriously you were sat down and explained why it's important to gain an education. I was always taught that no matter what anyone takes from me in my lifetime they can never take away my education and that knowledge is power.

It really bothers me to see that in today's society we have individuals who are unable to read and write, to some this may seem strange but for others it’s their daily reality.

I am saddened by this and the fact that many young people don’t take education seriously or do not wish to learn, because many before us have been beaten and even lost their life if they were caught trying to learn to read and write.

Today it is legal and some still do not take advantage of the privilege to learn. While others still do not have the opportunity to get an education due to their circumstance and limited resources, so this is why I find it upsetting that those who have the opportunity do not always take advantage of that. Growing up I was also taught that if you know better do better.

Therefore, awareness is important in the future of not only black history but also in the black community.

Awareness is a tool that will allow us to be educated on our history and realize that there is nothing but opportunity out there because others have paved the way, and that we can continue to break barriers and create opportunity for future generations.

Awareness will also prevent us from turning a blind eye to issues that needs to be addressed.

I am a firm believer that if you are doing the right thing and no one is supporting you, that it’s okay to stand alone, because if you stand for nothing you will fall for anything, so we can teach future generations that its okay to take the path less travel and sometime you may have to create your own path.

In closing I would like to share a quote by Dr. Maya Angelou “When you learn, teach. When you get, give.”