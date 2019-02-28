After a successful career at DeRidder, Greg Woodard has a chance to show off his skills at the next level.

On Tuesday, Woodard signed to play football at McPherson College in central Kansas.

"I'm very excited," he said. "I don't know how to explain the feeling.

"I have heart. I just have a love of football, to be honest."

Woodard was all over the field this season, lining up at running back and receiver on offense and playing safety on the other side of the ball.

He racked up 512 receiving yards this season in district play and was the go-to guy when the Dragons needed a play.

"Greg had a knack for making big plays, honestly," DeRidder head coach Brad Parmley said. "Whenever we needed a big play to happen, we always tried to get the ball in his hands. He just produced dynamic plays."

McPherson is an NAIA school and went 3-7 last season under head coach Jeremiah Fiscus.

"They offered a full ride and everything," Woodard said. "All I want to do is play football and get an education.

"I need to work on everything. It's like I have to start from scratch. I've never played college football before so it's going to be different."

McPherson, Kansas, is a long way from DeRidder, just showing the reach of recruiting.

"Recruiting changes every year," Parmley said. "It grows and changes. We always try to do our best if a young man has the desire and ability to play college ball. We are going to make every call, send every email and put his name and film out there."

Woodard marks the 19th DeRidder signee in the last 11 years.

"It's awesome, and we've been fortunate to get guys signed over the last few years," Parmley said. "He's the next one up, and hopefully, we can continue this trend that we've had over the last 11 years.

"He gets to go to college, play football and get some school paid for. Hopefully, it's motivation for guys on the team and guys on the fence about playing."