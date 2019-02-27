Dutchtown senior infielder Brayden Caskey is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2019.

The 2018 baseball season was a hugely-successful one for Ascension Parish as three local teams reached the state quarterfinals, and Ascension Catholic brought home the Division-IV state title.

These schools are hoping for the same kind of results this season. For that to happen, they'll have to get some special performances from Ascension's best players.

Here is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2019:

Brayden Caskey (Dutchtown)

Brayden Caskey is the most accomplished parish player to return in Class 5A this season. Last year, the infielder hit .342 en route to being named first-team All-District 5-5A, All-Parish and All-Metro. He helped lead the Griffins to their first state quarterfinal appearance since 2014. Caskey is a Delgado signee.

