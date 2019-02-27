One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in in the 1000 block of Oak Park Road in DeRidder, authorities say.



DeRidder’s Interim Police Chief Christopher Rudy says that members of the DeRidder Police Department and the Beauregard Parish Narcotics Task were attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant at a residence around 12:45 p.m. when the suspect produced a weapon.



Officers fatally shot the suspect, Rudy says.



No officers were shot.



Rudy says no further details are available but that the case is being turned over to Louisiana State Police for investigation.