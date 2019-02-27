Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

KC Blood Drive, Jambalaya & Sweets Sale

The Knights of Columbus will hold a Jambalaya Fundraiser and Blood Drive on Sunday, March 3 after the 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Masses. The Blood Drive hours are from 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Thank You for supporting the good works of the Knights of Columbus. The Ladies Altar Society will hold a Sweet Sale in conjunction with the Jambalaya Fundraiser. St. John K.C. #8342 on Highway 73. Past Champion Mr. Byron Gautreau is cooking the jambalaya. Give blood, save lives!

Hope Chests

Hope Chests is a support group for breast cancer patients and their families, part of Ochsner Physical Therapy and Wellness program for cancer survivors. Katie Freeman, PT, MPT. Please join us for our next meeting! March 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation of Baton Rouge. New Location: 10310 The Grove Boulevard, Baton Rouge, La. 70810. 4th Floor Conference Room. Light refreshments will be served. Contact sprescott@ochsner.org or call 225-761-5296 for more info. Sponsored by Ochsner and generous donor gifts.

Highway Safety in Gonzales

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission through their efforts to reduce traffic fatality and serious injury deaths, has awarded the Gonzales Police Department with a Grant which will enable officers to work extra time at protecting the public through additional enforcement of Occupant Protection and Impaired Driving. As always the Gonzales Police Department urges drivers and passengers to buckle up on the roadway, using proper restraints for infants and children. We also will be enforcing the impaired driving through checkpoints and regular patrol. If you drink and drive you are taking a chance with your life as well as others on the roadway. We ask all drivers to be safe and courteous when out on the roads.

EA Rotary/ ACOA Senior Prom

Save the Date! The Rotary Club of East Ascension and Ascension Council on Aging will be presenting its Eleventh Annual Senior Prom on Sunday, April 7 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the KC Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Tickets will be sold at the Gonzales Sr. Center and the Donaldsonville Sr. Center.

Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

TangerKIDS Grant

TangerKIDS Grant Program, an initiative designed to award grant money to schools within the communities of Tanger Outlet Centers nationwide, has officially opened its call for entries within the Gonzales community. The TangerKIDS Grant Program was designed to satisfy the specific funding needs of local schools – from the implementation of school-wide programs, to rebuilding equipment and academic materials inventories, to supporting athletic or band programs. Each year, more than $200,000 is awarded in individual grants to schools in need. To submit an application for the TangerKIDS Grant Program, please visit: grants.tangeroutlet.com. Deadline: March 15.

Relay for Life

Save the Date! American Cancer Society Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be held March 23, 2019 3 p.m. till 10 p.m. at Cabela's. For more information or to register go to relayforlife.org/ascension or cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.

Lighthouse La. PSA

At Lighthouse Louisiana our mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. We are pleased to announce that our Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road, now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include our Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!

South Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Save the date! The South Louisiana Crawfish Boil, Craft, and Car Show at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales benefitting Dreams Come True of Louisiana will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information contact Freddye 225-933-9339 or Rodney 225-328-6735.

Public Service Announcement

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html

Trinity Ash Wednesday

Trinity AME Church of Gonzales invites the public to join us for a special Ash Wednesday Worship Service. Join us for a lively, yet reflective worship service that will include the imposition of ashes. Worship will be held on Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m. at Trinity AME Church, 1420 South Darla Avenue in Gonzales. Rev. Ritney A Castine serves as Pastor. More information about trinity can be found by visiting the church's website at www.trinityamechurch.org.

Stop Gun Violence

Let us stop the gun violence among our youth together. Join me for a “stop the youth gun violence rally” We have lost one to many to the senseless act of gun violence. Date: March 9, Time: 12 noon, Place: Romeville Park, Convent, La. Free food, drinks will be provided. We will have local guest speakers. The local NAACP chapter of St. James Parish will be attendance. Let's show our youth that their lives matter!

