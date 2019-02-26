The DeRidder City Council has officially appointed Estella Scott to the DeRidder City Council. She will fill the seat vacated by Michael D. Harris.

Harris resigned earlier this month after a lengthy legal battle regarding his eligibility to hold office.

Scott has held the position previously, with her most recent term officially ending last July.

In 2017, she was appointed to the seat to fill in after Councilman At Large Hayward Steele retired.

Prior to that she served on the council representing District 1 for 25 years. She has also served organizations such as the Mayor’s Advisory Committee, Concerned Citizens Board and Louisiana Legislative Women’s Caucus.

She was also the first African-American female to serve on the Sabine River Authority when she was appointed by then Gov. Kathleen Blanco.

Scott will hold the position until an election can be held to seat a new Councilman At Large. According to City Council President Keith Hooper, the election will be held in October.

As of this writing, no one has announced any plans to run for the seat.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, qualifications for the seat will open on August 6-8.

During that time those interested in running should apply at the Beauregard Parish Clerk of Court’s office.





