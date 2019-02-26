Ascension Catholic senior outfielder Mason Zeringue is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2019.

The 2018 baseball season was a hugely-successful one for Ascension Parish as three local teams reached the state quarterfinals, and Ascension Catholic brought home the Division-IV state title.

These schools are hoping for the same kind of results this season. For that to happen, they'll have to get some special performances from Ascension's best players.

Here is one of the parish baseball players to watch in 2019:

Mason Zeringue (Ascension Catholic)

Ascension Catholic returns most of their starters from last year's state championship team--including LSU-Eunice signee Mason Zeringue. The senior outfielder had an amazing 2018 season as he earned first-team honors on the All-District 6-1A, All-Parish, All-Metro and All-State teams. Zeringue hit a blistering .426 with 33 RBIs. He also scored 49 runs.

