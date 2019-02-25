The Rotary Club of Gonzales is still in need of additional restaurants and food vendors to participate. If you own or manage a restaurant or food distribution business and are interested in showcasing your product to hundreds of area diners contact sheena@allfax.com.

Where can you get more of the best area food than you can eat for $25 dollars per person? The annual food fest sponsored by the Gonzales Rotary Club! Members of the club have been busy preparing for the food fest scheduled for March 26, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Trade Mart Building. The annual event benefits the St. Theresa Food Pantry.

"More people came out for last year's food fest than any other year in its history," said Kenny Matassa, Chairperson for the Rotary Club of Gonzales 2019 Food Fest Committee. "This year promises to be better than ever with more great food, more space, and entertainment by Kenny Fife. If you're looking for fellowship, fabulous food while helping to feed needy people in our area, the Food Fest is the place to be. Tickets are limited, so don’t wait to purchase them."

Tickets are $25 each in advance or $30 each at the door, and may be purchased at several businesses in the Gonzales area including Gonzales City Hall, St. Theresa Church, Jeansonne & Spillers Dentistry, Ascension Funeral Home, and Lofton Staffing. Advance tickets may also be requested by emailing sheena@allfax.com. You will not leave hungry! The Rotary Club of Gonzales will also be collecting canned goods for the Food Pantry at the Food Fest. Bring a couple of cans or boxes of nonperishable foods and help fill the stomachs of those in need in our community while filling yours with a taste of Ascension.

The Rotary Club of Gonzales is still in need of additional restaurants and food vendors to participate. If you own or manage a restaurant or food distribution business and are interested in showcasing your product to hundreds of area diners contact sheena@allfax.com.

Contributed by Gonzales Rotary Club