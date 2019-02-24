During the week of February 4 – February 8, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Larry Guitreau, 12069 Turry Rd. Prairieville, La., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

2. Joey Rice, 40177 Black Bayou Rd. Gonzales, La., age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Stephen Smith, 307 E Nell Dr. Gonzales, La., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

4. Paul Villar, 17079 Hwy 431 Prairieville, La., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

5. Clyde Picou, 11232 Roddy Rd. Gonzales, La., age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

6. Denmond Smith, 1107 Mill St. Donaldsonville, La., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

1. Joseph Cargo Jr., 402 Telegraph St. Napoleonville, La., age 39, pled guilty to Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator. Formal sentencing has been deferred to a later date.

2. Michael Field, 639 Belle River Rd. Pierre Part, La., age 56, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Kelton Smith, Morgan City, La., age 22, pled guilty to Communication of False Information of Planned Arson, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.