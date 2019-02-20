The City of Bastrop is accepting applications for the 2019 inaugural class of Leadership Bastrop Academy. LBA focuses on exposing young leaders to positive role models, instilling values of integrity and service, and building positive young minds to be successful in both the community and life. Selected members of LBA 2019 will have the opportunity to:

*Participate in monthly group sessions that will focus on leadership development.

*Meet successful persons in the local community and on the state level.

*Form relationships with and spend “A Day On the Job” with Professionals in a career field of their choice.

This past week, Bastrop High School instructor Kathy Caldwell collaborated with LBA by allowing coordinators Ashley D. Barfield and Amon Peoples to speak to her Journey to Careers and Customer Service courses. Thereafter, students were allowed to ask one-on-one questions of the mentorship program. Barfield and Peoples shared their wisdom of motivation, defeat and impact of becoming a leader as a product of Morehouse Parish.

“I’ve been afforded the opportunity to travel the world during the tenure of my educational endeavors, intern under the guidance of renown leaders and yet there is still so much more that I want to accomplish myself. During my journey to a successful career, I aim to serve as a mentor that is in arms reach to young leaders who exhibit a strong desire to take a leading role through volunteerism and plan to use their individual skills and talents for the betterment of our community,” says Director of Community Development Ashley D. Barfield.

Interested persons age 16 and older are urged to apply; only a limited number can be selected. Applications can be picked up at City Hall in the Mayor’s office and in room 215 from now until Saturday, March 30. The 2019 class will be announced in April. Nominate an emerging leader today.

All questions should be emailed to abarfield@cityofbastrop.com