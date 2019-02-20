Sign Craft will be closing its doors and Diez Signs will now officially be taking ownership.

Dear Customers,

It has been a sincere honor and pleasure to work with you and serve our community for the past 39 years. I appreciate your business, friendship and even the learning process I have been fortunate enough to experience throughout these years.

As of February 13, 2019, Diez Signs will be taking over all Sign Craft business. This is a decision that I feel will best serve my clients, and allow me the peace of mind that I need to move forward to the next chapter of my life.

I wish the best for you in the future, and if there is anything I can do to assist you through this transition, please let me know.

Sincerely,

Lonnie Diez

Sign Craft was started by Leavy “Noodie” Diez and his son Lonnie in 1980. As a team, they grew their business serving Ascension and surrounding parishes. From screen printing yard signs to hanging metal building signs, Sign Craft grew into a very successful business over the last 39 years.

Diez Signs, on the other hand, was started up by Vince Diez in 1984. At the time, Vince had lost his operator job at BASF due to a lock-out, so he decided to pursue a new career in the sign business.

In the beginning, Vince started with just two employees who handmade painted wooden signs that took days to complete. Now, Diez Signs has the equipment and manpower to produce hundreds of signs per day to fit the needs of their customers in today’s fast paced industry.

With over 74 years of experience between both companies, Diez Signs looks forward to continuing the future of the sign business in and around Ascension Parish. Lonnie Diez of Sign Craft will be pursuing his passion of wood working with the extra time he will now have. His creative and artistic hobby will serve as a form of “retirement” where with no particular time in mind he can wake up, go to his shop, and do what he does best.

Diez Signs is grateful for the new opportunity of serving its new customer base. From concrete trucks to police cars, industrial safety signage to political signs, Diez Signs and its experienced staff is prepared to serve its customers, new and old, for many years to come!

Contributed by Diez Signs