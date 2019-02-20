Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Lowery Middle Black History Program

The Lowery Middle School Drama Club will host our annual Black History Program February 27 at 6 p.m. This years’ program is entitled, "As we Continue to Pave the Way." This year's Honorees are: Wand Augusta, Stanford Knockum, Gail Cornish, Rita Richardson, Ruby Cornish, Angela Stevens, Sheryl Dillon, Elaine Stevens, Manwella Dorsey, Eva Valentine, Mildred Irvin, Gloria West, Elva Jacobs, Mary Williams, Fannie Johnson, Four Seasons Garden Club, Linda Knockum, West Ascension Minister’s Alliance. Please come out and support the Drama Club of Lowery Middle School.

EA Rotary/ ACOA Senior Prom

Save the Date! The Rotary Club of East Ascension and Ascension Council on Aging will be presenting its Eleventh Annual Senior Prom on Sunday, April 7 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the KC Hall, 230 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Tickets will be sold at the Gonzales Sr. Center and the Donaldsonville Sr. Center.

Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

TangerKIDS Grant

TangerKIDS Grant Program, an initiative designed to award grant money to schools within the communities of Tanger Outlet Centers nationwide, has officially opened its call for entries within the Gonzales community. The TangerKIDS Grant Program was designed to satisfy the specific funding needs of local schools – from the implementation of school-wide programs, to rebuilding equipment and academic materials inventories, to supporting athletic or band programs. Each year, more than $200,000 is awarded in individual grants to schools in need. To submit an application for the TangerKIDS Grant Program, please visit: grants.tangeroutlet.com. Deadline: March 15.

Relay for Life

Save the Date! American Cancer Society Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be held March 23, 2019 3 p.m. till 10 p.m. at Cabela's. For more information or to register go to relayforlife.org/ascension or cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.

Lighthouse La. PSA

At Lighthouse Louisiana our mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. We are pleased to announce that our Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road, now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include our Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!

South Louisiana Crawfish Boil

Save the date! The South Louisiana Crawfish Boil, Craft, and Car Show at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales benefitting Dreams Come True of Louisiana will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information contact Freddye 225-933-9339 or Rodney 225-328-6735.

Public Service Announcement

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit, https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html

Mardi Gras Boat Parade

The "Krewe of Diversion" 25th Annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade will take place Saturday, February 23 at noon. Register at Manny's Friday, February 22 at 6 p.m. $35 per boat - checks payable to LFACC. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny's starting at noon the day of the parade. Live Auction Starts at 5:30 p.m. or after all participatiing parade boats are back at Manny's. All donations are appreciated! For more info call David or Vivian Stevens 225-939-2135 or 225-324-5695.

Lane Closure

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that there will be intermittent lane closures on LA 30 between LA 44 and Airline Highway from February 15 - February 22, weather permitting. These closures are necessary in order for the contractor to commence milling and paving operation on LA 30. The the intermittent lane closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Flaggers and appropriate signage will be present in order to direct traffic. No oversized loads greater than 10’ wide will be allowed through the construction zone during these intermittent lane closures.

Donaldsonville Chamber Banquet

Call today to make your reservations for the Annual Chamber Banquet. Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce 225-473-4814. dvillecoc@bellsouth.net.