The organization’s core values are charity, family, fun and fulfillment year round. The Krewe has participated in and supported charitable fundraisers within Ascension Parish and surrounding areas since inception.

Krewe de Halcyon's Royal Court were presented on Saturday, February 16 at the Krewe's fourth annual Mardi Gras ball, "Las Vegas Casino Night." Donations were collected to support the March of Dimes.

During 2018 they participated in the Gonzales Veterans Day Parade to honor veterans, attended Ascension Veterans Association meetings, participated and raised money for the Ryan’s Sickle Cell Anemia, St. Jude, and Wreaths Across America and prepared and donated personal hygiene bags for the homeless with notes of encouragement.

Krewe de Halcyon was also a Sponsor of the Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation, Jambalaya Festival and The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing for a Cause fundraiser. Learn more about this distinctive Krewe by visiting their website, www.krewedehalcyon.com.

Contributed by Krewe de Halcyon