Log Cabin -- Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 425 just south of LA Hwy 142. This crash took the life of 42-year-old Allen Lynn of Bastrop.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Lynn was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on US Hwy 425 around a slight left hand curve. For reasons unknown, the vehicle traveled off the road and into a ditch. After entering the ditch, the vehicle struck a driveway embankment, became airborne, and rolled several times before coming to rest.

Lynn, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Morehouse Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 7 fatal crashes resulting in 8 deaths.