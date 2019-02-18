For ticket information, please contact any member of the Donaldsonville Elks Lodge #1153 or Abby Acosta at La Petite Retreat located at 419 Railroad Avenue in Donaldsonville.

Final preparations are underway for the Krewe of Elks Mardi Gras Ball which will be held on Saturday, February 23, presentation beginning at 7:30 p.m., at the Assumption Parish Community Center in Napoleonville.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. Ball Chairman Lee Melancon has announced the theme of this year’s celebration as “Elks Goes Godfather.”

Debuting as The Royal Court for King Jolly Goodfellow LXXXVI will be Maid Lauren Landry, daughter of Mark and Valerie Landry; Maid Madlen Robicheaux, daughter of Edward and Julie Robicheaux; Grand Duchess Caroline Mistretta, daughter of Past Exalted Ruler David and Jill Mistretta; Duke Thomas Daigle, son of Thomas and Janet Daigle; Duke Luke Spano, son of Kiley and Celeste Spano; Grand Duke Kevin Gautreau Jr. son of Past Exalted Ruler Kevin and Jill Gautreau; and Grand Duke Charles Gianelloni, son of King Jolly Goodfellow LXXX Gerald and Leslie Gianelloni.

Contributed by Elks #1153