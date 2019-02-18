“We wanted to give the residents of Plaquemine and surrounding areas what larger cities have, something to be proud of, and feel a part of.”

If you’ve driven down the Belleview or shopped in the Rouses shopping center, you’ve likely noticed a new business in town, Graves Gym!

This new fitness center opened in February and brings Plaquemine the largest independently owned, 24-hour access facility in Louisiana, with nearly 9,500 square feet.

It brings the community an upscale place to workout with a focus on health and fitness. The owners are lifelong Plaquemine residents Chuck and Shantelle Graves.

“We wanted to give the residents of Plaquemine and surrounding areas what larger cities have, something to be proud of, and feel a part of.”

Though Graves Gym gives members 24-hour access, they are staffed from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Services offered at the gym include cardio training, strength training, high intensity interval training, personal training, and a studio with 24-hour access to workout routines.

The class schedule and more can be found on the Graves Gym website: www.gravesgym.com. This gym has traditional workout equipment and more, such as a punching bag, ropes, bands, and technology to track workouts.

The cardio equipment has the capability to connect to an Apple watch, cable TV, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and more!

Graves Gym offers other amenities such as complimentary towels while working out, fitness assessments, and a free session with a personal trainer for an initial workout plan when you sign up.

Visit Graves Gym at 58456 Belleview Road in Plaquemine, Louisiana or call 225-385-4014 to learn more!

Contributed by Graves Gym