Deputies were already on scene for crowd control during the large party when a fight broke out and then multiple shots rang out coming from different directions.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies were on scene of a party with approximately 250 people in attendance when multiple shots were fired with three people being shot early Saturday morning.

One person was shot and released from the hospital while two others are still being treated for their injuries but are listed in stable condition.

The party was being held at a dance studio located on Highway 1 South in Donaldsonville.

Deputies were already on scene for crowd control during the large party when a fight broke out and then multiple shots rang out coming from different directions.

No names have been released at this time. This case is still under investigation and limited information is available.

Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

Contributed by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office