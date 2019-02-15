On Thursday, January 28, Judge Karen Hayes recommended the lawsuit brought by Charles Bradford be dismissed, and he has objected to her findings.

His lawsuit called for a temporary restraining order to stop the School Board from voting on school consolidation. Bradford has filed an objection to the recommendation for dismissal and asked for a discovery procedure to take place.

He is attempting to continue with the lawsuit not for himself, he says, but for the students. He believes this is an opportunity for the judge involved to help the children of the community.

“This is an opportunity for the judge to see that the kids get a safe and stable education,” he said.

He says he is not blaming anybody for anything, but wants the community to work together for the better of the children.

“I'm not pointing fingers,” he commented. “We need to sit down and hear both sides: the school system and the parents.”

Safety and discipline are two of his major concerns, and he hopes the community can come together and find solutions for what he sees as problems in these areas.

According to him 80 to 90 kids are currently in suspension or dealing with expulsion. He says 75% of students suspended will end up incarcerated, and the court should be tired of this.

Bradford thinks some methods of discipline should change.

“They get 60 days for fighting,” he said. “They flunk the semester just for fighting.”

With the recent gun incident safety is also a concern for him.

“We have a safety problem,” he said. “We need checkpoints, and no one should be able to get into a building without going through them.”

He believes that if his lawsuit succeeds and the School Board is ordered to form committees it will unite people to find solutions for the issues he sees.

“No one will be going to jail,” he said. “We'll be under a court order to do the right thing.”

As of now Bradford is still waiting to hear the judge's decision on his objection.