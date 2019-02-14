Monroe, LA –Northeast Delta Human Services Authority and Candy Studio LLC are partnering to produce two showings of “Addict,” a play to educate the public about the dangers and realities of alcohol and substance abuse. The theatrical production will have two performances, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., at the Monroe Civic Center’s W.L. “Jack” Howard Theatre on May 2. Both shows are free.

“We are reaching out to our citizens in creative, engaging ways, and this powerful theatrical production is yet another example,” said Dr. Monteic A. Sizer, Northeast Delta’s executive director. “We must do different things to educate, engage and inspire the public. Traditional governmental approaches often ignore the power of creative arts as a prevention and empowering strategy. We’re incorporating the arts with our work to reach, and warn, people about the impact of addictions.”

“We’re helping people in our region to better understand addiction and mental health issues with this innovative prevention approach,” added Sizer. “We want them to understand that all people have value and potential. This production is designed to challenge us, sadden us, and motivate us towards collective action.”

Sizer said the production has adult and youth roles, and young people can explore acting and other theater careers involving lighting, sound engineering, costume design and staging as they participate. Written by Jerome McDonough, Addict portrays the allure and devastating consequences of drug and alcohol abuse. The audience may think addiction “can’t happen to me,” but common addiction impacts become clear as they experience this convincing and powerful drama.

Candy Studio’s Jerrilyn Profit, an experienced, veteran theatrical director, entertainer and performer in the area, has been chosen as the performance director and producer. She is engaging at-risk youth and young adults in the production, giving them an opportunity to learn and develop vocational and life skills through the process of producing a feature length play.

Open auditions for the play are being hosted in three locations the weekend of February 15-17:

Friday, February 15, West Carroll Parish

6 p.m. at the LSU Ag Center, 195A Community Rd. Oak Grove, LA 71263

Saturday, February 16, Union Parish

5 p.m. at Union Station, 202 East St., Suite C, Farmerville, LA 71241

Sunday, February 17, Ouachita Parish

3 p.m. at Walk in the Word Church, 1201 Stubbs Ave., Monroe, LA 71201

Profit requests that those who desire to be considered for a speaking part come prepared with a one-minute monologue and be prepared for a cold reading. Headshots are optional. Individuals interested in being extras, stage assistants, stage hands and ushers should contact the director. For additional information or questions about the auditions, contact Candy Studio LLC at 318-598-9662 or CandyStudio2016@gmail.com.

About Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NE Delta HSA)

Northeast Delta Human Service Authority manages the operation of community-based programs to improve the quality of life for individuals with major mental illness, developmental disabilities and addictive disorders. NE Delta HSA accomplishes this by utilizing a nationally-recognized and integrative approach that identifies and addresses behavioral and primary health care needs.

Our agency operates through collaboration with regional partners in business, prevention, education and care in 12 parishes (Caldwell, East Carroll, West Carroll, Ouachita, Lincoln, Madison, Franklin, Morehouse, Jackson, Tensas, Richland and Union). NE Delta HSA is devoted to delivering programs and services that encourage citizens of Northeast Louisiana to reach their full human potential. Three tenets guide these efforts: excellent customer service, greater access to services and competent, quality care.