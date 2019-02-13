The DeRidder City Council honored three public servants with service awards to recognize the hard work done by public servants on a regular basis.

The recipients were honored Monday during the regular City Council meeting at City Hall.

Larry Ashworth Sr was given a service award by DeRidder Public Works Director Danny Reynolds for his 39 years of service to the the department. As Reynolds announced the award those in attendance gave Ashworth a standing ovation.

“Thank you for your dedication, loyalty, and hard work for the City of DeRidder,” Reynolds said while presenting the award.

He went on to mention how Ashworth knew the City of DeRidder like the back of his hand.

“This man has got the City of DeRidder in his head. Water lines, sewer lines, mains, this guy knows them all,” he said. “All of his fellow workers here tonight can attest to that.”

Councilman Gordon Jenkins made a comment about Ashworth’s hard work and skill with equipment.

“Larry does great work with a backhoe,” he said. “I think he’s so good at it he could shave you with it. Some of the best work I’ve ever seen.”

The next two awards were given out by DeRidder Fire Department Chief Christopher Rudy. The first award he gave out was to Zane “Tony” Dobson. Harlow mentioned that although this award was specifically for Dobson’s 20 years on the DeRidder Fire Department, he has been a firefighter longer than that.

“Tony is one of those guys that really pushes those around him to work hard and is also compassionate enough to give you the shirt off of his back,” he said.

Harlow also mentioned all of the community service that Dobson does including work with Grace Church, Impromptu Players Theatre and his own philanthropic endeavor called “Whosoever”.

Whosoever was started by Dobson to give essential items to people who were displaced by fires. It started as something Dobson only did by himself, and it has now spread throughout the entire parish.

“Tony is a man who has his whole heart in the community,” Harlow said. “I thank him for all he has done.”

The second award Harlow gave out recognized Derek Plummer for his five years of service to the DeRidder Fire Department. Harlow has a personal history with Plummer as they have gone to the same church. Harlow even once served as Plummer’s youth leader at the church.

Harlow said that Plummer is “one of those guys that comes to work and does a great job. He has made a great impact on the whole department with his positive attitude.”

Plummer has accomplished a lot in his short time with the DeRidder Fire Department. He was named Firefighter of the Year after having been a part of the department for only three years.

Harlow praised Plummer for all he has accomplished in a short time and expressed his gratitude for Plummer’s continued service.