East Ascension's Trent Mahoney is the parish Athlete of the Week.

This week’s Weekly Citizen Athlete of the Week, brought to you by Rouses Market, is junior wrestler Trent Mahoney of East Ascension.

Mahoney won the 152-pound state championship at last weekend's Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Wrestling tournament. It was the second year in a row he claimed a state title.

His performance helped the Spartans earn a seventh-place finish.