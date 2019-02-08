Alyssa Dismuke, Kei Yabut and William Yarbrough (not pictured) spent January 24th at the LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine in Shreveport participating in the Day with the Doctors program. These students were among 54 students from North Louisiana chosen to spend an entire day with medical staff and students at LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine.

Day with the Doctors is a one day interactive program that provides Louisiana high school students with an opportunity to experience and observe a day’s activities on a medical school campus. Students interact with faculty and medical students, discuss health careers and medical school, as well as learn basic medical diagnostic skills. Hands-on training includes: learning how to listen to breath and heart sounds in the Simulation Lab, checking reflexes and blood pressure and suturing techniques. They also visited the Radiology Department, Anatomy Lab, Pediatric Unit, and Labor and Delivery. Students observed communication and listening skills used when working with patients.

LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine faculty members and staff were available to answer questions regarding educational prerequisites, medical school admissions, medical school costs, and personal preparation for pursuing a career in healthcare.

This unique health career enticement program is coordinated and sponsored by Bayou North AHEC and LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine to educate students who have a career interest in healthcare about the demand for healthcare professionals in rural and underserved areas of Louisiana.

Participation in this program is open to North Louisiana high school juniors and seniors who maintain a 3.0 grade point average or better.

A special thank you for the success of this program goes to the faculty and staff at LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine for their vision and commitment to this program.

BNAHEC hopes that this experience will have a significant impact on the career choices students will make over the next five or six years. It is BNAHEC’s goal for these young people to be the Louisiana physicians of the future.

For more information on this program or other Bayou North AHEC programs, please contact ToShonda Tolliver, Health Careers Coordinator, at 318-330-7700, toshonda@bnahec.org, or visit their website at www.bnahec.org.