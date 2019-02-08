Plays with a Purpose, a local group of Christian drama and entertainment members, are starting practice on a new play called “Pigs and A Blanket”. This play written by Linda Lockwood, is a western themed play with the lesson being Luke 15:11-32 about the Parable of the Prodigal Son. Our main character the Prodigal son, (Lester Campbell) is being played by Dylan Dunham. He is the fourteen year old grandson of Bill and Donna Jones of Bastrop. Dylan lives in Bastrop and has surrendered his life to becoming a Baptist Preacher. He enjoys preaching opportunities whenever possible. His debut in acting on stage was in October 2018 when he played one of the Squires in the play Ransom of The Queen's Ruby. Several actors and actress' from Ransom of the Queen's Ruby will be returning in this play with their outstanding wit and ability.

In this play the message will be about family, friends and forgiveness. The play will be a comedy in addition there will also be a few musicical numbers. The play will show about Lester's sinful trail of greed and disobedience, and will show how sin can take you down the wrong path when you are away from God's will and the possible circumstances. The play will include a friendly Indian Village scene where the actors and actress' will learn to speak some language in Cheyenne. There will be a town with shops where Lester will spend his inheritance on possessions. There will also be a saloon and casino scene and due to jail time, Lester will find his fate on a pig farm working out his sentence. Some of the children in the play will be playing the pigs for the farm scene and will be featured in a dream dance.

The date for this play performance is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 and will be free admission to the public. It will be performed at Trinity Assembly of God Church at 1908 Cooper Lake Road in Bastrop. Time of performances will be announced. Like the other two plays Linda has written, this is a comedy for family entertainment and the public and all churches are invited to attend.

Linda is looking for people of all ages that might be interested in participating as cast or crew. This Cast for Christ group is for all denominations and ages.

Our future play in the fall will be shown in December at Christmas time. We will be going back in a time machine from present to the first Christmas in a stable. If you are interested in either play contact Linda. Our goal is to preform two plays a year. Applications for cast or crew are available at Parish Printers 500 E. Jefferson. For more information call Linda Lockwood 318-281-7666.