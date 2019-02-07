Vector Disease Control International has been of great assistance to Bastrop in recent years training city workers in mosquito control, and last week on February 1, it opened a new office in the city.

Vector Disease Control, founded in 1992, provides municipalities, mosquito abatement districts, county, and state entities with the tools to run mosquito control programs effectively. They spray areas for mosquitos and provide training on mosquito control techniques and machinery. They currently operate in over 20 states.

The company's opening in Bastrop is the culmination of much discussion and many month's time.

“We've been working on it for almost a year,” said Mayor Henry Cotton. “We reached an agreement several months ago.”

Their new office is situated at the Morehouse Memorial Airport in the hangar formerly used by the Flying Tigers Aviation School. The closure of the flight school left Bastrop in debt, and Mayor Cotton stated that with this agreement to lease the hangar to Vector Disease Control, the rent money will be used to pay off the debt, and the city will not have to pay the money back itself.

“After Flying Tigers went bankrupt the $360,000 they owed turned into a 12% loan until paid,” he said. “The city was going to have to pay over $600,000, and by doing this agreement the city will not have to pay it back.”

According to Mayor Cotton the lease agreement will also benefit the economy by providing employment.

“Instead of costing the city several hundred thousand dollars we are actually going to come out with a company and jobs,” he said. “There will be about nine jobs to start with.”

Mayor Cotton notes the company will also help the city with its pest problems.

“They are going to help us with our mosquitos,” he commented. “We recruited them last year to train our mosquito people, and we set some traps and found some West Nile.”

Mayor Cotton is pleased with the agreement, excited about the prospect of new jobs and help with mosquito control for the area, and looks forward to working with the company into the future.