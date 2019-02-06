Start -- Shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 133, at the intersection of Webb Hill Road. This crash took the life of 93-year-old Charles Gebbia of Oak Ridge.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Gebbia was driving a 2007 Kia Sportage southbound on LA Hwy 133. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a driveway embankment. After striking the embankment, the vehicle became airborne and began to rollover before coming to rest in the ditch.

Gebbia, who was not restrained, was located in the rear seat of the Sportage. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated 5 fatal crashes resulting in 5 deaths.