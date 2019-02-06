There is a new place for youth to attend in town. The fifth Saturday night of the year 2019 there will be a Youth for Christ celebration for all denominations. All youth groups from local and surrounding churches are invited as well as all local youth. These services will be adult supervised and all youth leaders are invited as well to attend with their youth groups.

This will be a fun night with local youth coming together for gospel music, devotions, object lessons, games, skits, fun and refreshment. Our first Youth for Christ gathering will be March 30 and will be located at Trinity Assembly of God Church located on 1908 Cooper Lake Road in Bastrop. Trinity will be hosting the 2019 Youth For Christ gatherings.

The program will begin at 6:00 p.m. Grayson May, is the son of Rev. & Mrs. Jeff May, a youth from Bastrop and a member of Culbertson Baptist Church in Farmerville, LA will be performing and playing his guitar, for the gospel music part of the program. Dylan Dunham also from Bastrop will be leading the service with devotion and an object lesson about laughter and joy. Dylan is a youth living in Bastrop and is the grandson of Bill and Donna Jones and is a member of the First Baptist Church in Sterlington, LA. He has surrendered his life to be a Baptist Preacher. Assisting him will be Lynn Williams and Abby Adkins, two members of the Plays With A Purpose cast by entertaining the group with a comedy skit on “How To Get To Heaven.” It will be fun for all ages.

Fifth Saturdays in 2019 are March 30, June 29, August 31 and November 30. Some of these celebrations will include outdoor activities, and games, weather permitting, and be also themed oriented. For more information call Linda Lockwood 318-281-7666.