As of Monday afternoon, parts of Morehouse Parish are under a boil advisory.

The Beekman Water System has a main line leak which has caused problems with the water supply. This had led to the system producing water of a questionable microbiological quality.

For safety reasons The Beekman Water System is issuing a boil advisory for at least 30 customers. This is effecting roads south of intersecting roads Highway 425 and Hamburg Road, including Highway 593 and Wardville Road.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consumption (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by the following means: Boil the water for one full minute in a clean container (the minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.) Consumers can shake the water in a clean bottle or pour it from one container to another to remove the flat taste.

Consumers should disinfectant their water before consumption until advised otherwise.