The North Louisiana Economic Partnership held its TOP event in Shreveport Thursday, January 17, and Morehouse Parish won the Top of Mind Award as a part of North Louisiana Ready2Work.

The Top Event, held by the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, is an event at which awards are presented to the best in economic development. The TOP of Mind Award is one of the awards given and recognizes programs and projects that provide workers to support current and future employers.

This year's recipient was North Louisiana Ready2Work of which Morehouse is a part along with multiple surrounding parishes.

In recent years Morehouse joined Northeast Louisiana Ready2Work to help create a bigger network of communities who are work ready. The Ready2Work Program allows parishes to become known as certified work ready through use of the WorkKeys Exam. Morehouse is in the midst of being certified having attained 80% of its goals within the program.

The WorkKeys Exam, created by ACT, measures various workplace skills such as applied mathematics, applied technology, reading for understanding, teamwork, business writing, and more. Those who pass the exam receive a National Career Readiness Certificate which allows individuals to show their work readiness and is accepted by employers in multiple states.

“The states had developed tests to make sure people were qualified for jobs, but an exam that was good in one place couldn't be used in another so ACT made an exam that would work for multiple states,” explained Mayor Henry Cotton.

Mayor Cotton helped get Bastrop involved with the WorkKeys Exam several years ago. He noted that Morehouse was the first parish in Northeast Louisiana to begin using it.

“I came back to Bastrop and said, 'I want to start this here',” he explained. “I began training people for the test and later asked the school board to make the training course and exam mandatory for eleventh graders.”

In 2015 students first began taking the training course and WorkKeys Exam, and some employers in Bastrop now recognize exam certificates as signs of meeting employment requirements.

“When Drax Biomass came to Morehouse people had to have a silver WorkKeys certificate to apply,” noted Mayor Cotton.

Numerous locals have taken the exam, and NLEP Director Kay King believes the exam and Ready2Work program will help show off the work force in Bastrop.

“It's going to be very positive for us to be part of this initiative,” said King. “We've done labor studies, but they are expensive, so this is a good way to show the quality of our work force.”

King is proud of the progress Bastrop has made in the program and hopes it continues.

“As we increase the amount of people participating in the program it makes our work force look better,” she noted.

Cotton and King are proud to be a part of the ReadytoWork Program and of the recognition given to Morehouse by the NLEP.

“We are proud to have the recognition that Morehouse is going forward,” said King.