Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and locals can celebrate by buying tasty treats for the occasion while also helping local animals at the Morehouse Humane Society's Annual Valentine Bake Sale on Saturday, February 9.

The sale will take place at the main entrance of Wal-Mart from 8:00 a.m. until sold out. There will be a variety of treats on offer including cakes, cookies, and rolls. All funds raised go toward helping care for the many animals in the shelter.

“This bake sale is one of our major efforts to raise funds to support the goal to provide the very best care that we can for the homeless dogs and cats that are in our care,” noted Humane Society President Tom Thrower.

The funds raised help to provide food, cat litter, cleaning supplies, medicines, veterinary visits, and a variety of other expenses.

Thrower encourages those interested to stop by, pick up a treat, and support the shelter.

“Please come out and support your local shelter and the animals that need your help,” he urged.