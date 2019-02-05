Each year Louisiana recognizes extraordinary students through the Student of the Year awards program, and Superintendent David Gray would like to announce Morehouse Parish district Students of the Year who will participate at the regional level for the state title.

The 18 regional finalists include one 5th grade, 8th grade, and 12th grade student from six regions and represent public and non-public elementary, middle, and high schools across Louisiana. The finalists and state winners for each of the three grades will be honored during a ceremony in Baton Rouge.

Morehouse Parish congratulates fifth grade student Cori Guice, the daughter of Gary and Amanda Guice. Cori is a student at Morehouse Magnet School. The 8th grade district student of the year is Jalen Kennedy, son of Chastity Kennedy-Lee. He is also a student at Morehouse Magnet. The 12th grade district student of the year is Alyssa McKenzie, a senior at Beekman Charter School. She is the daughter of John and Kristi McKenzie.

Students are selected based on criteria that measure academic achievement, leadership skills, character, and service to their schools and communities. All public schools, as well as approved non-public schools, were asked to submit one candidate from their student body to compete at the district level. District-level winners advance to the regional competitions on February 7.