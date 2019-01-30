The city of Bastrop has seven parks, several of which are in various states of disrepair, and to this end Mayor Cotton and other officials are embarking on a plan to make various improvements starting with Griffin Park.

Griffin Park, located on Jackson Street, is a recreational facility including two tennis courts, a basketball court, playground area, and concession stand.

The concession stand's roof has rotted through the years, and repairs are currently being made so it can be used again. The restrooms are undergoing repairs as well.

“The concession stand just hasn't been used in at least a decade,” said Mayor Cotton in a Facebook video. “We're going to make it so people can have concessions there, because we want groups to be able to come out here and raise money.”

Workers are also going to make improvements to the basketball slab and are lining various canals with concrete slabs to stop erosion. There is also the possibility of a walking trail being added in the future.

Mayor Cotton says they will be working on Ralph-George Park next making repairs to the pavilion. There are also plans to put walking and biking trails in Smith-Wilson Park along with exercise stations.

“We wrote a grant application to put in walking trails, and once the government is running again we should hear back about it,” he said.

All of these improvements are a part of Mayor Cottons plan to create better parks for the area.

“We've got beautiful parks, and we want to make them all functional,” he said in the video. “Our goal is to make them some of the best parks in Northeast Louisiana.”