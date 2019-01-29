Bastrop -- Shortly after 1:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 139 at the intersection of Naff St.



The preliminary investigation revealed 56-year-old Joyce Goodwin of Hamburg, AR was driving a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis north on LA Hwy 139. Goodwin made a left turn into the path of a southbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 39-year-old Ladexter Bennett of Monroe, LA. After impact, both vehicles came to rest off the roadway.



Although he was properly restrained, a passenger in the Grand Marquis, 86-year-old Roosevelt Goodwin Sr. of Hamburg, AR, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Joyce Goodwin, who was properly restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Bennett and a 3-year-old passenger were both properly restrained and not injured in the crash.



A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.



In 2019, Troop F has investigated 3 fatal crashes resulting in 3 deaths.