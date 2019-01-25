Bastrop has seen its share of snowfall throughout the years, but its biggest happened this week in 1935 when the city was covered in 10 inches of snow.

On Monday, January 20, 1935, snow began falling in Bastrop and went unabated for almost 24 hours. The next morning saw Bastrop residents digging their way through eight to ten inches of snow. Many pioneer citizens of the city said it was the heaviest and longest snowfall in Bastrop's history at that time.

Traffic was reported to be nearly at a stand still, and school attendance was so low there were only one or two children in many rooms.

School was let out Wednesday, January 23 and Thursday, January 24 because of slippery streets which it was believed would make travel dangerous for the school buses.

People bundled up in thermals and other winter-wear, and plumbers dealt with lots of frozen water pipes.

Bastrop still experiences snow fall from time to time, but never quite as much of a winter wonderland as it did then. The winter snow of 1935 is little remembered now but it remains an interesting part of Bastrop's history.