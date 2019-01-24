After receiving a donation of property from Clint Cleveland, a former member of First Bastrop and an engineer for International Paper, First Bastrop began making plans to clear and clean the donated property.

The project was managed and moved forward under the leadership of Pastor Richard Gambill, Robert Sanders and Raymond Westbrook. The property is located on the west side of First Bastrop between the church and the Morehouse Parish Library.

Working with advice and recommendations from Vicki Carpenter of KMB and Jimmy Christmas of Christmas Realty, work began in October 2018 under the direction of Tiger Bates, owner of Tiger Demolition & Recycling. Mr. Bates worked diligently to complete the project in a timely manner under some very wet conditions, and other unforeseen issues that arose.

The first phase of the project was completed in January 2019. Other plans to make the property usable to First Bastrop and more attractive to the city of Bastrop are underway.

First Bastrop wishes to convey appreciation to Mr. Bates, who not only did the contracted job, but oversaw the recycling of materials taken from the property. The materials were given to interested parties that needed them. Additionally, extra thanks to Vicki Carpenter, Union Pacific Railroad, Jimmy Christmas of Christmas Realty, and the City of Bastrop for all their assistance in the completion of this project.