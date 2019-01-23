Oak Grove - On Sunday, January 20, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., two teens from Oak Grove met a group of individuals at the Oak Grove Rodeo Arena for an unknown reason. During this interaction with the suspects, 17-year-old Chandler C. Erskine of Oak Grove and another teenager were shot. Erskine was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other teenager was airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition.

Louisiana State Police Detectives along with the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office began a joint investigation into the homicide and robbery. Investigators from both agencies, along with several other local agencies, worked together to develop leads in the case.

On Monday, January 21, 2019, three men were arrested in connection to this case:

· LeJominek Woodruff, age 20, from Oak Grove, LA

· Westly Freeman, age 18, from Oak Grove, LA

· James Turner, age 21, from Oak Grove, LA

The above suspects were arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder and armed robbery.

“Without the help of the State Police and the other local agencies this investigation may still be ongoing” stated West Carroll Parish Sheriff Jerry Philly. “All of these agencies worked tirelessly to ensure that the people responsible for this crime were caught and arrested before any other crimes could be committed by these individuals.”