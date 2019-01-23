“There’s No Business Like Local Business” is the theme this year for the Bastrop-Morehouse Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet. The banquet will be held Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bastrop Municipal Center. Guest speaker will be Mr. Dennis Epps, the Chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC), who will be speaking on the importance of supporting all local businesses within our community. The sponsor’s for this year’s banquet are the City of Bastrop, Rick Duplissey, CPA, Morehouse Community Medical Center, Northeast Tel, Origin Bank and Red River Employees Federal Credit Union.

In addition to the guest speaker, the Chamber will also present its annual community awards.

Mr. Dennis Epps was appointed to serve as the Chancellor for Louisiana Delta Community College in August, 2016. Prior to joining LDCC he served as Deputy Director and Associate Director for the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia, as well as Vice President of Economic Development at Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia, Georgia.

According to Dorothy Ford, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, no matter the size, whether it’s the largest or the smallest of businesses, the welfare of the business community is paramount to the economic success of Morehouse Parish.

“In order words, a successful Morehouse Parish business community makes Morehouse Parish successful…it’s that simple,” she said.

Tickets are on sale now to attend the banquet. The price is $25 for each ticket or $200 for a reserved table that seats 8. Everyone is invited to attend, but they must have purchased a ticket prior to the event. Tickets must be purchased and paid for no later than Thursday, February 21st. The caterer for the banquet will be Etc. Catering, a member of the Chamber of Commerce.