The Rose Theatre of Bastrop announces an open audition call for actors and volunteers for our spring production of “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” written by Bo Wilson.

In the play, Bea, the Pastor’s wife; Lorraine, the tireless mother of nine; Tina, the transplanted Yankee; and Janet, the new-comer get together to organize a relief effort for homeless Guatemalans. They are greeted by a small mountain of community donations and a few surprises. The play offers charming characters, delightful dialogue, and some unexpected twists.

Actors needed are 5 females ages 18-70.

Auditions for “The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” will take place Friday February 1 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday February 2 at 10:00 a.m.at the Rose Theater located at 124 North Washington St., Bastrop, LA (Across the street from the Court House). While those interested only need to attend one day, your presence at both auditions would be appreciated.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Those who audition are asked to bring a current picture and a resume if they have one. Those interested should also bring a list of all known conflicts that might keep them from a rehearsal to the auditions.

The show runs Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, beginning at 7:00 pm and Sunday, April 14, beginning at 2:00 pm.

Rehearsals will begin with a round-table read-through on Feb. 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Rose Theatre and are there-after scheduled each Monday through Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Other rehearsals may be required depending on conflicts.

Anyone interested is encouraged to come audition for this exciting and hilarious production.