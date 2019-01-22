The City Council voted at the Thursday, January 10 meeting to allow a special use permit for a therapeutic group home to be constructed at 1104 Riis Street in Bastrop.

Carter House II, the second home of this type in Bastrop, will be a residential home for children that need a place to stay and cannot live in their own homes. They will go to school in the community, and various types of therapy will be offered for the children at the home.

Mayor Cotton encouraged the board to really contemplate the decision from a moral standpoint and noted he thought the home was a good idea.

“These boys are not criminals and have not been charged with anything,” he stated. “They just need a place to stay.”

At this meeting the council had to decide whether to pass a resolution giving them a special permit needed to build. Passing the resolution would bring it back to the Zoning Adjustment Board so they can determine if restrictions are to be added.

City Attorney J. Pierre noted that if the Zoning Adjustment Board did not grant the permit it might have to go back through all three levels of Planning and Zoning including the Zoning and Code Enforcement Official, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Zoning Adjustment Board, and if it isn't approved there it then may come back to the council.This cycle could repeat many times, so he suggested the board might want to look at changing the zoning maps as to what needs a special permit so that a precedent isn't set.

Mayor Cotton agreed that this may need to be looked into. He stated that when officials created the zoning map years ago they had to think about what the future might hold. He noted that things have changed.

“We've had a decline in several areas and are trying to bring the city back,” he explained. “We do need to revisit that because there is a new reality here.”

Before voting, board members had several questions.

Councilman Shaw asked if the Planning and Zoning Commission had seen something the council had not which led them to vote against granting the permit.

“We were given copies of police reports from the other group home here and saw that within seven months they had nine police calls,” said Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Debbie Rogers.

She noted that they found those calls had been made by employees at the house rather than anyone in adjacent neighborhoods, and that if they had known that the vote may have been different.

Councilman Shaw also questioned the turnover rate for employees at Carter House I. He was told that the employee turnover rate they have is because they have let some employees go and brought in ones that are better trained. It was explained that they now have better leadership and staff.

The council voted to pass the resolution so it will now go back to the Zoning Adjustment Board for review.

The board also discussed annexation of 3437 New Monroe Road where the California Stop is located. Owned by Raktim Barauah, this location will now be within the city limits.

Cotton noted that no other property owners would be affected and that the sales tax revenue and property tax the city will receive will be very helpful.

The annexation is a several step process and the proposal was only introduced at the meeting. The public is welcome to make any comments to Sandra Goleman at the City Clerk's office.

Councilman Shaw announced that the Department of Transportation and the Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi Railroad are going to repair the crossing on Cherry Ridge Road.

“It's been a long time coming, and lots of people are interested in it, so we are glad it's finally happening,” he said.

He explained that materials are on site and a contractor has been hired. Repairs will be done Friday, February 1 through Sunday, February 3.