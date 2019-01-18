Enterprise news source

Friday

Jan 18, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Grade 1

Principal’s List: Dylan Bryan, Gage Cockrell, Reed Conley, Mathew Crowe, Kaiden George, Jaxon Halterman, Avree Hiller, Drake Holloway, Ellis Morrison, Chase Myers Simms, Jack Nicolle, Priscella Pesina, Ella Rose Talley, McKenna Talley, Payton Wall

Honor Roll: Shelby Faulkenberry, Caleb Green, Austin Johnson, Vic Teng, Landri Womack

Grade 2

Principal’s List: Abbi Binns, Holly Green, Easton Hughes, Briley Lane, Annalise Murray, Maddox Nugent, Grace Prince, Adley Rye, Conley Sistrunk

Honor Roll: Jaben Odom, Kasen Oswalt, Cache Rogers, Mason Smith, Nathan Takewell

Grade 3

Principal’s List: Hunter Bryan, Kacy Doan, Collin Downs, CJ Garcia, Keslly Ham, Wandy Luna-Naranjo, Kolin McKoin, Evan Morris, Aiden Ogden

Honor Roll: Jackson Acreman, Dawson Brooks, Landree McNeely, Russell Ogden, Holden Sehon

Honorable Mention: Olivia DeFee, Amy Harkness

Grade 4

Principal’s List: Olivia Harris, Penny Jenkins, Joshua Sawyer, Zakary Wood

Honor Roll: Riley Belin, Lacey Ryan Daugherty, John Caleb Hall, Lane Harvey, Emma Kate Layton, Macie McIntyre, Kinsley Myers, Annabelle Ouellette, Ava Sanders, Kason Sistrunk,

Nathan Stokes, Nick Teng, Zoie Winnon

Honorable Mention: Jason Doyon, Aaden Powell

Grade 5

Principal’s List: Brayden DeCorte, Micah Hensley, Evan Little

Honor Roll: John David Brakefield, John David Green, Eion Robinson

Honorable Mention: Gabriel McCain, Micah Smith, Jim Walker

Grade 6

Principal’s List: Drake Dement, Bobby Doan, Kellie Ham, Juan Jeronimo-Naranjo, Tyler Madden

Honor Roll: Nicolas Diaz, Melody Garcia, Dylan Hall, Abigayle Myers, Amelia Owen, Will Waggoner, Tollan Wallace, Olivia Ware, Avery Wellbrink

Honorable Mention: Kennedy Jones, Mason Tullos

Grade 7

Honor Roll: Camden Hall, Tanner Langston, Katie Sawyer

Honorable Mention: Maurie Allen, Melissa Binns, Maddox King, Karson McKoin, Josie Beth Ouellette, Ava Stokes, Alice Walker

Grade 8

Honor Roll: Gabby Brown, Matthes Crawford, Callee Herrington, Mallory Lawrence, Elle Morgan, Ashlyn Nolan

Honorable Mention: Jack Clement, Zoey Fisher, Alyssa Gregory, Chloe Hobson, Grayson May

Grade 9

Principal’s List: Emma Goss

Honor Roll: Caleb Christmas, Ally Brooke Lowery, Nolan Parrott, Anna Grace White

Honorable Mention: Allie Culpepper, Emma Everett, Kaiden Griffin, Gage Sistrunk

Grade 10

Principal’s List: Rachael Hankins

Honor Roll: Emily Blackard, Reagan Patrick, Karley Ware

Honorable Mention: Chloe Halterman, Sarah Ingram, Kristopher McKoin, Hannah Philley

Grade 11

Honor Roll: Hannah Billings, Hunter Herrington, Mason King, Abbigail Spikes

Honorable Mention: Alexis Barnes, Ernesto Gonzales

Grade 12

Principal’s List: Rachel Barnhill, Mackenzie Hall, Erin White

Honor Roll: Kami Bagby, Amelia Crnkovic, Luke Denman, Rebekah Farrar, Haley Humphrey, Tyler Peters, Makenzie Smith, Logan Wilkinson

Honorable Mention: Savannah Akers