Grade 1
Principal’s List: Dylan Bryan, Gage Cockrell, Reed Conley, Mathew Crowe, Kaiden George, Jaxon Halterman, Avree Hiller, Drake Holloway, Ellis Morrison, Chase Myers Simms, Jack Nicolle, Priscella Pesina, Ella Rose Talley, McKenna Talley, Payton Wall
Honor Roll: Shelby Faulkenberry, Caleb Green, Austin Johnson, Vic Teng, Landri Womack
Grade 2
Principal’s List: Abbi Binns, Holly Green, Easton Hughes, Briley Lane, Annalise Murray, Maddox Nugent, Grace Prince, Adley Rye, Conley Sistrunk
Honor Roll: Jaben Odom, Kasen Oswalt, Cache Rogers, Mason Smith, Nathan Takewell
Grade 3
Principal’s List: Hunter Bryan, Kacy Doan, Collin Downs, CJ Garcia, Keslly Ham, Wandy Luna-Naranjo, Kolin McKoin, Evan Morris, Aiden Ogden
Honor Roll: Jackson Acreman, Dawson Brooks, Landree McNeely, Russell Ogden, Holden Sehon
Honorable Mention: Olivia DeFee, Amy Harkness
Grade 4
Principal’s List: Olivia Harris, Penny Jenkins, Joshua Sawyer, Zakary Wood
Honor Roll: Riley Belin, Lacey Ryan Daugherty, John Caleb Hall, Lane Harvey, Emma Kate Layton, Macie McIntyre, Kinsley Myers, Annabelle Ouellette, Ava Sanders, Kason Sistrunk,
Nathan Stokes, Nick Teng, Zoie Winnon
Honorable Mention: Jason Doyon, Aaden Powell
Grade 5
Principal’s List: Brayden DeCorte, Micah Hensley, Evan Little
Honor Roll: John David Brakefield, John David Green, Eion Robinson
Honorable Mention: Gabriel McCain, Micah Smith, Jim Walker
Grade 6
Principal’s List: Drake Dement, Bobby Doan, Kellie Ham, Juan Jeronimo-Naranjo, Tyler Madden
Honor Roll: Nicolas Diaz, Melody Garcia, Dylan Hall, Abigayle Myers, Amelia Owen, Will Waggoner, Tollan Wallace, Olivia Ware, Avery Wellbrink
Honorable Mention: Kennedy Jones, Mason Tullos
Grade 7
Honor Roll: Camden Hall, Tanner Langston, Katie Sawyer
Honorable Mention: Maurie Allen, Melissa Binns, Maddox King, Karson McKoin, Josie Beth Ouellette, Ava Stokes, Alice Walker
Grade 8
Honor Roll: Gabby Brown, Matthes Crawford, Callee Herrington, Mallory Lawrence, Elle Morgan, Ashlyn Nolan
Honorable Mention: Jack Clement, Zoey Fisher, Alyssa Gregory, Chloe Hobson, Grayson May
Grade 9
Principal’s List: Emma Goss
Honor Roll: Caleb Christmas, Ally Brooke Lowery, Nolan Parrott, Anna Grace White
Honorable Mention: Allie Culpepper, Emma Everett, Kaiden Griffin, Gage Sistrunk
Grade 10
Principal’s List: Rachael Hankins
Honor Roll: Emily Blackard, Reagan Patrick, Karley Ware
Honorable Mention: Chloe Halterman, Sarah Ingram, Kristopher McKoin, Hannah Philley
Grade 11
Honor Roll: Hannah Billings, Hunter Herrington, Mason King, Abbigail Spikes
Honorable Mention: Alexis Barnes, Ernesto Gonzales
Grade 12
Principal’s List: Rachel Barnhill, Mackenzie Hall, Erin White
Honor Roll: Kami Bagby, Amelia Crnkovic, Luke Denman, Rebekah Farrar, Haley Humphrey, Tyler Peters, Makenzie Smith, Logan Wilkinson
Honorable Mention: Savannah Akers