The Morehouse Parish Sheriff's Office has recently arrested three suspects in the murder of William Wyatt Smith.

They were found in a hotel near Pecanland Mall by the OPSO and taken into custody.

Trent Scott Little, Michael J Harper, and Dustin L Sapp were charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and obstruction of justice.

Additionally, Little has been charged with parole violation. Little was the grandson of the deceased.

They are all currently in the Morehouse Parish Jail.





