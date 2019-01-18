The city of Bastrop has been home to a library since 1940, and having moved several times it moved to its current location and opened this week in 1997.

The first Morehouse Parish Library was opened in 1940 containing 6,000 books and with four employees. It moved again in 1954 to a building on the square now in use by the tax accessor.

In the 1990s the library had grown and the old space was cramped, so it was decided a new home was needed. The old Bastrop National Bank Building was selected and renovated for that purpose. Steve Gillikin planned and oversaw the renovations of the second floor. Many helped with the move and made it possible which the library board and staff were very thankful for.

The new library had 600,000 books and nine full time employees. New services included interlibrary loans as well as use of computers and the internet.The library had undergone quite a change from its original state.

On Saturday, January 18, an open house was held, and people were able to tour the newly renovated facility. Refreshments were available and speeches were given.

Mary Emma Barham, President of the Library Board of Control, thanked all those who had a hand in the move and said she believed it would be a library the community could enjoy.

Parish librarian Mary Hodgkins gave a speech noting the library's history and thanking everyone for their help with the move.

Library Board of Control member Frank Tugwell also spoke recognizing those in the community who helped including Bank One and Lavell Roan of the Parish Highway Department who moved the books. He also thanked the library staff for their hard work.

Today the Morehouse Parish Library still operates and is an important part of the community. It offers summer reading programs and other events for children as well as activities and programs for adults.

Morehouse Parish is proud of its library and hopes it will be part of the community for many years to come.