During the Christmas break, the teachers, with help from a number of locals, completed the move to the newly consolidated schools, and Superintendent David Gray is very grateful for the way the community came together during that challenging time.

In November, the School Board voted to close Delta and Pine Grove, and the teachers were given time over the Christmas break to pack up and move. Students were let out two days early, during which teachers packed up. Some of the holiday break was spent moving, and teachers spent the Monday and Tuesday before school started setting up their rooms.

Mr. Ralph Davenport coordinated community volunteers to help with the move. They donated boxes, brought trucks and trailers, and helped transport equipment from school to school. Some businesses even loaned trucks.

Superintendent Gray was very impressed with the way everyone came together.

“I've been astounded,” he said. “The volunteers from the community were just incredible.”

The teachers and staff also worked very hard with the move. They moved, painted, and decorated throughout the Christmas break. Superintendent Gray is very thankful for them as well.

“I want to thank all the employees,” he said. “They went above and beyond the call of duty.”

Students went back to school Thursday, January 10, and even with the changes Superintendent Gray believes it went well.

“It went better than anyone expected,” he commented. “The kids were all in a good mood and seemed happy to be in school, and I've heard more than anything how the new teachers are being well accepted.”

Parents were invited to an open house at their children's schools where they were shown the classrooms their students would be in and were able to talk to the teachers. Superintendent Gray says it went well, and there were no complaints.

Superintendent Gray is very thankful for the hard work of the employees and the community support, noting that it makes Bastrop a nice place to work and shows the locals care for the students.

“With community support like that it makes you feel good to work here,” he said. “At the end of the day it just shows that the people of Morehouse care about the kids.”

Closing two schools was a hard decision, and the moving wasn't easy. Superintendent Gray is thankful for everyone who came together to help during this difficult time.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who made this happen,” he said.