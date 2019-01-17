The Morehouse Parish Sheriff's office is investigating after a person was found deceased near Log Cabin today.

William Wyatt Smith, a former captain in the Bastrop Police Department, was reported missing around 8:00 last night after he went to meet a friend and it was assumed that he never returned because his truck was not seen at his home.

Deputies began investigating and obtained a warrant for his home which they forced their way into this morning finding him dead within. He was transported to Little Rock for an autopsy, and the death is being considered a homicide.

His truck was recently located in Monroe and three suspects taken into custody.They were found to possess personal property of the deceased and were taken to Morehouse to be questioned by investigators.

The truck has led to investigators tracking a debit card and other financial instruments which were found to have been used in the Monroe area.

Police are currently continuing the investigation speaking with possible suspects, family, and friends.