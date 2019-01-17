Bastrop locals consider Cooper Lake Grocery Clerk Vickie Linzey very brave for single-handedly foiling a robbery attempt on Thursday, January 10, and now the community is banding together to help her as she recovers from her injuries.

According to Sheriff Mike Tubbs, Barak Milton of Church Point attempted to rob the store at knifepoint, at which time Linzey pulled out a firearm, and during a struggle shot Milton who later died of his wounds.

“He pulled up between the store and the apartment building, and that sent up red flags,” Linzey said. “He came behind the counter with a knife, said he wanted my money, and he started stabbing and I started shooting.”

During the struggle she was shot and stabbed multiple times and was airlifted to a trauma center in Shreveport to receive treatment.

Linzey says locals have called her a hero, but she doesn't see it that way.

“I don't feel like a hero,” she said. “I was just protecting myself and my grandbabies.”

Linzey is now home from Shreveport, and many in the community have banded together to donate food and money. They want to see that she is taken care of while she recovers.

“Vickie is the toughest person I know,” noted local Jennifer McCane. “She has always taken care of everyone else so I'm glad that others are so willing to take care of her.”

McKane has started a meal train on her behalf so that she and her family will be well fed as she is receiving treatment.

“I set it up for about four weeks, but I can expand it past the mark if we get the first few weeks filled,” she explained.

Set up through mealtrain.com, people can volunteer to cook a meal and deliver it on a certain night so Linzey and her family will be fed as she recovers. So far quite a few people have signed up to help. There are still spots available for anyone interested.

“Right now I've had 14 people volunteer and others have contacted me through Facebook offering to take things like paper plates, utensils, and drinks.”

Linzey's sister, Tonya Parker, has set up a Gofundme campaign to help with medical expenses. The goal is $10,000 with $545 having been raised so far.

Linzey has been astounded by the community's help and is very thankful for their kindness.

“I had so many people at my house I'd never seen in my life bringing food, drinks, and dog food,” Linzey said.

Linzey is doing well and will go back for treatment this week. As glad as she is to be ok, however, she wished they'd both come out alive.

“It breaks my heart that he died,” she said. “He had a family too.”

Linzey is very thankful for the support and donations locals have given. She says they are very appreciated.

“I want to thank the community for pulling together for me through this,” she said. “I am very thankful for all the prayers and donations.”