The Place Aux Dames Civic and Social Club will host its annual commemoration of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 6:00 P.M., Sunday, January 20, 2019 at the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1407 West Madison Avenue, Bastrop, LA where the Reverend Steven R. Conley is Pastor. Theme: Unity

The guest speaker for the evening will be the reigning Miss Louisiana – Holli’ Conway. Miss Louisiana if from Monroe, LA and is a graduate of Ouachita Parish High School and Northwestern State University (NSU) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Theatre.

As Miss Louisiana (Photo by Steven Palowsky Photography, LLC), her platform is InspHIGHER and her leadership roles include secretary and stroll master of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; Student Theatre Organization; NSU Make Your Own Theatre; NSU Student Activities Board; NSU Demon Days Committee. She has an array of accomplishments which include being signed to Bloc Talent Agency; Number one Playlist Cast in the fleet on the Carnival Sunshine and the Carnival Elation; Team member of the month nomination and positive performance record on the Carnival Sunshine; 1st Runner-up and Vantage Healthy Living Scholarship recipient at Miss Louisiana 2016; 3rd Runner-up to Miss Louisiana 2015; Women in Performing Arts Scholarship at Miss Louisiana 2015 and 2016; Performed in Hairspray, Rent, Sweeney Todd, and Avenue Q; and Top ten at National Fine Arts Convention.

Additionally, as part of the commemoration, an Oratorical Contest is being held. Copies of the official guidelines were sent to local schools, area churches, and youth groups. Students from Grades 1-12, who submit entries based on the prescribed themes of MLK contest will deliver their speeches to contest judges who will make winning determinations in each category. Winning students will have an opportunity to perform their speeches at the commemoration. Additionally, beautiful music will be intertwined during the program.

The observance of the King Holiday is on the third Monday in January, per the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

“Our commemoration is always held the Sunday before the US federal holiday for Dr. King. His actual birthday is January 15th, and our celebration will follow the Sunday after his birthday this year,” said Kathy Johnson-Lenard (MLK program committee member).

The members of The Place Aux Dames Civic and Social Club are excited once again to sponsor this program and cordially invite the community to attend and support this annual event.

“The program is a great way to continue honoring Dr. King, continue learning about him through the creative abilities of the students, as well as help to keep Dr. King's dream alive,” stated Lenard.